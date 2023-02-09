Pathaan starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham continues to amaze us with its spectacular run at the box office. Right from the opening day, the film has been on a record-breaking spree and now, it unleashed one more achievement in the history of Indian cinema and it’s related to the overseas collection. So keep reading to know everything about it!

In the overseas market, Shah Rukh Khan has a crazy fan following and even his poor-performing films in India have done impressive business in international circuits. The Siddharth Anand directorial being his comeback after 4 years had a huge buzz and it is clearly getting reflected through box office earnings. Within 14 days, it has earned a monstrous 329 crores gross.

Pathaan has already gone beyond the 300 crore mark in overseas and you’ll be surprised to know that it’s the only Indian film to hit a triple century internationally without a China release. Yes, films like Dangal, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Secret Superstar, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Andhadhun and PK have grossed over 300 crores but all of them are heavily contributed by China collections.

Meanwhile, a miscreant recently tore the screen of a cinema hall in Bihar’s Bettiah to protest against Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. The incident happened during the evening show (6 p.m. to 9 p.m.) on Tuesday in Lal Talkies located in the Chanpatia block of the district. The accused along with one of his friends fled soon after committing the crime. Local police have arrested two of the accused’s friends.

