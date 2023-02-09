It’s been 15 days in theatres but Shah Rukh Khan led Pathaan is still on a record-breaking spree at the box office. With yesterday’s run, the film has gone past the Hindi lifetime of KGF Chapter 2 and now, in the latest development, it has crossed the mark of 100 crores in the PVR chain alone. Keep reading to know more!

Released on 25th January, the Siddharth Anand directorial has already surpassed too many records that it’s hard to keep a count. Not just in India but even in overseas, the film is performing on the next level, something that lives up to SRK’s fan base in the international circuits. Now, the latest thing is about hitting a century in one of the national cinema chains alone.

As per trade analyst Nishit Shaw, Pathaan has earned over 100 crores from the PVR cinema chain in India and that’s a really big achievement. It has even surpassed KGF Chapter 2’s lifetime collection in the chain. After crossing the Hindi version at the box office, this is another mega achievement in the kitty of YRF’s spy thriller!

BREAKING: #Pathaan hits a CENTURY at PVR alone. 🔥🔥🔥 Crosses ₹ 100cr nett mark, beats #KGFChapter2, comparison with other biggies in next tweet… — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) February 8, 2023

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana.

Meanwhile, John Abraham, who is riding high on the success, hopes that a prequel to his character Jim from the film that reveals his backstory is made.

He said: “It is incredible the amount of love that I have been receiving for playing Jim in Pathaan! As an actor, I only work for the love of audiences and fans. Records and milestones are a huge bonus and I’m grateful that Pathaan is such a historic blockbuster.”

