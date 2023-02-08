Pathaan Box Office Day 15 (Early Trends): Shah Rukh Khan led actioner has been creating a storm at the box office ever since it was released on January 25th. The action thriller already crossed the 400 crore mark last week and it is now all set to enter the 500 crore club at the domestic box office.

Siddharth Anand’s directorial is also creating big strides in the overseas market as well. The film has turned out to be the biggest Bollywood movie ever globally in the original Hindi language.

Pathaan brought in 7.75 crores on Tuesday ie day 14. Even though the collection on weekdays is seemingly dwindling, the film is more likely to earn big moolah on the weekend. So far, Shah Rukh Khan led actioner has earned 446.20 crores. As early trends come in, the film is likely to earn around Rs 6-8 crore on day 14.

This means Siddharth Anand’s directorial grand total would be around Rs 452.20-454.20 crores thereby surpassing the entire lifetime of Dangal. There are 9 more days ahead of it before Shehzada arrives on 17th February and that’s a wide open playground where it can keep earning moolah. In fact, the film now has the maximum footfall and is now aiming to cross the lifetime collections of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which is recorded at 500 crores in India. Pathaan would be aiming to go past that and then earn a few more than that as well, which is amazing.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan stars Shah Rukh Khan as a RAW agent who teams up with Deepika Padukone’s character to tackle a terror threat from agent-gone-rogue Jim, played by John Abraham. Salman Khan also has a special appearance in the film as Tiger. The film is set in Yash Raj Films’ Spy Universe.

