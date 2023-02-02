Aamir Khan channelled his inner photographer as his friend Salman Khan posed with his family for a picture.

A photograph has gone viral on social media, where Salman is seen posing with Aamir’s mother Zeenat and sister Nikhat Hussein. Behind the camera, the ‘PK’ star is seen taking a picture of them.

“For those who were missing Aamir Khan,” wrote Nikhat, who was seen in a scene in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’.

Aamir, who was last seen on the silver screen in the film ‘Laal Singh Chadha‘, has deactivated his social media accounts and in 2022 announced that he is taking a break from his over-a-three-decade-long journey in acting.

Co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film turned out to be a box office debacle. It was the official Hindi adaptation of Hollywood film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks. It also starred Mona Singh as young Laal aka Aamir Khan’s mother. The actor is yet to announce his next project.

On the other hand, Aamir Khan has proposed Salman Khan with a movie that will be helmed by the director RS Prasanna.

Salman Khan made a special appearance in SRK’s ‘Pathaan‘. He will next be seen in ‘Tiger 3’ alongside Katrina Kaif.

