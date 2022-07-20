Aamir Khan’s highly anticipated film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is only a few weeks away from its release and the audience is extremely excited to watch the film and know the characters that will play an important part in Laal’s journey.

Taking to social media, superstar Chiranjeevi introduced the character ‘Bablu’ which will be portrayed by Naga Chaitanya. In the caption, the actor jotted down “‘లాల్ సింగ్ చడ్డా’, చెడ్డీ బడ్డీ ‘బాలరాజు’ ని మీకు పరిచయం చేస్తున్నాను.

అలనాటి ‘బాలరాజు’ మనవడు మన

అక్కినేని నాగ చైతన్యే ఈ బాలరాజు.

@chay_akkineni

Introducing #Balaraju

from #LaalSinghChaddha

#AamirKhan

@AKPPL_Official

@Viacom18Studios

#LaalSinghChaddhaOnAUG11th”

Translated in English – Introducing ‘Lal Singh Chadha’, Cheddy Buddy ‘Balaraj’.

Mana is the grandson of the ‘boy king’ of those days

This boy king is Akkineni Naga Chaitanya.

@chay_akkineni

Sharing the same, Aamir Khan Production wrote “ Introducing Balaraju from Bodipalem… played by Chaitanya Akkineni! Thank you Chaitanya for being so supportive, passionate, loving and delivering such a memorable performance and bringing Bala to life!”

Previously, Chiranjeevi also launched the poster of ‘Rupa’, who is played by Kareena Kapoor. The character introduction of Kareena was loved and appreciated nationwide.

Meanwhile, the makers recently dropped the first music video of Kahani. The song was widely appreciated and fans couldn’t stop listening to it.

Netizens believe that the music video plays like an important piece of the puzzle in Laal Singh Chaddha.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni. It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. The film will be released on 11 August.

