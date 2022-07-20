Another shocking update regarding Punjabi Singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing has now hit the headlines. As per fresh reports, two gangsters who are suspected to be Sidhu’s killers were killed in a shootout near Amritsar today.

Yes, you read that right. Apart from them three policemen were injured too during the shootout. Read on to know the whole scoop.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu who is popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in broad daylight in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. His killers and other suspected gang members were arrested in no time by the Punjab police. Now, according to NDTV, two gangsters who were a suspect in Moose Wala‘s killing have been shot dead, and three police officers have been injured too during a shootout with police that took place in Amritsar.

Talking about the two suspects in Sidhu Moose Wala’s killing – Jagroop Singh Roopa and Mannu Kussa are among three shooters who were still on the run. The two were traced while the third one is still on the run. According to officials, during the shootout which lasted more than four hours, Jagroop Singh Roopa was killed first while Manpreet Singh who also goes by the name Mannu Kussa continued to fire on the officials for about an hour before he was killed around 4 pm. Apart from the three police officers, a news channel’s camera person was also left injured.

It is to be noted that the shootout started around the afternoon as the Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force was after these two suspects. The rest other suspects in Sidhu‘s murder case have been arrested, now one suspect named Deepak Mundi is on the run and has not been traced yet by the officials.

Reacting to this news, Sidhu Moose Wala fans have now taken into their Twitter handle to express their view on the whole mishap, check out their reactions below:

