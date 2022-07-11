Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead in broad light in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29. The assassination sent shock waves throughout the country. Soon reports revealed that Lawrence Bishnoi from Goldy Brar’s gang took responsibility for the murder.

Advertisement

Delhi Police were on the lookout for Lawrence since then. So far five people have been arrested in connection with the case. As the investigation is still going on, an audio clip from the gangster revealing the Punjabi rapper’s murder plan is going viral on social media.

Advertisement

The audio, obtained by CNN-News18, is heard Goldy Brar instructing another suspect Priyavrat alias Fauji to “Complete your task by tomorrow,” of killing Sidhu Moose Wala at any cost. The audio clip is reportedly from May 28, a day before Moose Wala was murdered.

The report further said that the conversation between Sidhu’s killers and the gangster occurred around 11 am on May 28. Moreover, they used code words while conversing about killing the rapper. While the gangster was addressed as Doctor Sahab, Priyavrat was “Fauji”.

In the audio tape, Goldy Brar was heard saying that the Punjab government has withdrawn security for Sidhu Moose Wala. “We have to do this tomorrow,” said Brar, to which, the reply was: “The work will be done and the team is ready.”

Reportedly, another suspect was outside Moose Wala’s residence posing as the singer’s fan and was keeping a tab on the singer’s movement. He was informing updates to the gangster, who later gave minute-by-minute updates to Priyavrat.

#Breaking | CNN News18 Mega #EXCLUSIVE on #SidhuMooseWalaDeath CNN News18 has accessed an audio tape of a conversation from May 28th in which Goldy Brar ordered for the murder.@MrathiNews18 decodes the audio. pic.twitter.com/I2l6pzL9KC — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 11, 2022

On D-day, at around 4:30 pm, Brar alerted the shooters that Sidhu Moose Wala was about to leave his house without any protection. He asked the shooters to follow Moose Wala’s vehicle. At one point, Brar told Fauji to be ready. As Moose Wala’s car moved outside, Fauji was informed, who then chased the singer’s car. A few moments later, Fauji called back Brar and told him that the task was “successful”, revealing the audio tape.

After the killing, the accused were asked to avoid the route of the national highway keeping in view the police alert following the murder.

Must Read: Virat Kohli Gets Compared To DC’s Joker Amid Massive Backlash On Recent Performances, Netizens Troll “Abhi Toh Humein Aur Zaleel Hona Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram