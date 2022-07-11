Virat Kohli is an ace cricketer who’s during his tenure as the captain of Team India helped them achieve new heights. However, since September 2021, the right-handed batsman has been taking a step back from captaining the team and is not part of the squad as they take on England in the capacity of batsman and fielder only.

While it’s normal for sportspersons to be slammed due to underperformance, some ‘experts’ – including former Indian captain Kapil Dev, recently were of the view that Kohli should be dropped from the team if he can’t put in good performances. Now fans have responded to this while extending support to Virat. They even praised current captain Rohit Sharma for standing for his teammate.

Slamming Virat Kohli’s performance based on the recent stats, one netizen tweeted, “#ViratKohli𓃵 got married to a wrong woman & became a sissy in his life. His mindset was sabotaged by a idiotic women & she rubbed him of his confidence & talent. He is not going to see a turn around in his carrier…..he is done & after Aus T20 tour will be dusted forever.” However many more stood in support.

#ViratKohli𓃵 got married to a wrong women & became a sissy in his life.

His mindset was sabotaged by a idiotic women & she rubbed him of his confidence & talent. He is not going to see a turn around in his carrier…..he is done & after Aus T20 tour will be dusted forever. — Secular Vikas (@vikas_secular) July 11, 2022

While many are criticising him for his recent performances – including experts, other Virat Kohli fans are tweeting and posting in his support. Sharing a gif of Virat Kohli’s smile hiding away pain and much more, one netizen compared him to the Joker with the words “Its scary what a smile can hide,” written on it. Another shared a pic of the skipper wiping away his sweat and tears reading, “Abhi toh hamein aur zaleel hona hai”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by १८+ (@indianshitposts)

Cheteeh ki chal,Baaz ki nazar aur #ViratKohli𓃵 ke form pe kabhi sandeh nahi karte,ye kabhi bhi mat de sakte hai…👆👆👆👆

We are with you @imVkohli mah bro !!!

Sirf pahele jaise khelo,strike rotate baad mein bowlers ke mundi rotate kardo.@virendersehwag @ImRo45 @surya_14kumar pic.twitter.com/Wtn0dltJy6 — Soumyajit (@soumya4201) July 11, 2022

Dear Sehwag, Kapil Paji, and all other experts #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/7pSzRh5tP5 — Vikram Mandloi (@VIKONTWT) July 11, 2022

Sharing a video of the cricketer, one user wrote, “Comeback king 👑 .. you are the gem❤ of Indian cricket team . .Player Who Ruled all over the World🌍.Stay Strong and focus in your play. we are always here to support you .” Another tweeted, “you are our hero❤️don’t take much pressure about what anyone is scoring you are king kohli and you are here sinceee long time and everyone is knowing this.we know u will come back #ViratKohli𓃵”

Comeback king 👑 .. you are the gem❤ of Indian cricket team . .Player Who Ruled all over the World🌍.Stay Strong and focus in your play.

we are always here to support you .

#ViratKohli𓃵 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/lLtvaVOxb4 — Abhinay P Ubale (@UbaleAbhinay) July 11, 2022

@imVkohli you are our hero❤️don’t take much pressure about what anyone is scoring you are king kohli and you are here sinceee long time and everyone is knowing this.we know u will come back #ViratKohli𓃵 — priya (@pt_thakur08) July 11, 2022

During a recent chat, while talking about Virat, Rohit Sharma said, “I don’t know who are the experts who comments on players spot. We back player seeing their quality, if someone has been great for a decade we can’t just see what has happened over last few years.”

Rohit Sharma (on Virat Kohli) said, "I don't know who are the experts who comments on players spot. We back player seeing their quality, if someone has been great for a decade we can't just see what has happened over last few years". — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 10, 2022

Rohit Sharma has also been receiving tons of love for supporting Kohli during this trying time. Praising him for showing true sportsmanship, one user compared them to Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s characters from RRR. Another noted, “The way captain Rohit Sharma supported Virat Kohli in Virat’s tough time in yesterday’s press conference was amazing. It showed the bond of Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma – Brothers, two Legends of Indian cricket.”

The way captain Rohit Sharma supported Virat Kohli in Virat's tough time in yesterday's press conference was amazing. It showed the bond of Virat Kohli & Rohit Sharma – Brothers, two Legends of Indian cricket.#INDvsENG #IndianCricketTeam #ViratKohli𓃵 #RohitSharma𓃵 — Satyaki Bandyopadhyay (@satyaki201) July 11, 2022

Virat Kohli’s recent performances during the England vs India at Nottingham have not been that impressive. In Birmingham, where Kohli was in the middle of India’s lineup – saw the score go from 61/1 at the start of the PowerPlay to 89/5 a few overs later. At Nottingham, Kohli’s dismissal was part of a difficult PowerPlay that saw the team lose 3 inside five overs with just 31 runs on the board.

