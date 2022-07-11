There’s been no time better for Ranveer Singh than now. He’s been happily married to his wife Deepika Padukone for 4 years now and is witnessing the best in terms of his career. The actor was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar and is currently working on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Amid all the success, he’s ended up buying a super-luxurious quadruplex in Mumbai. Scroll below for details.

Well, to begin with, the lush apartment is located in the most prime location possible. What’s exciting is that his neighbours will be none other than Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan as the property is located near Mannat and Galaxy Apartments. He’s bought 4 floors at Sagar Resham which is located in Bandra, Mumbai.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, Ranveer Singh’s quadruplex is located on the 16,17,18 and 19th floors of the tower. It spreads across a total of 11,266 sq ft carpet area and wait for the best because there’s also an exclusive terrace of 1300 sq ft. Deepika Padukone is the luckiest woman right now, isn’t she?

The directors of the property have been named Ranveer Singh along with his father Jugjeet Sunder Singh Bhavnani and the actor brought the house via the firm, Oh Five Oh Media Works LLP. While the cost per square ft in the vicinity is around 1 lakh per sq ft, it is being reported that the actor splurged a sum of 119 crores. The stamp duty paid was around 7.3 crores.

Through the deal, Ranveer also has been allotted not one or two but 19 parking lots. That sounds crazy, doesn’t it? But we all know his love for wheels!

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh has Cirkus in the pipeline as he’s almost completed his work on Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

