Koffee With Karan season 7 is finally here and the first episode with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt was all about revelations, fun and friendship. Although there were a lot of things shared by the guests, but nothing controversial came out. However, Singh in one of the segments revealed that he was dropped from the lead role in Bombay Velvet, which later went to Ranbir Kapoor. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

Directed by Anurag Kashyap and released in 2015, the film also stars Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar in lead roles, while Kay Kay Menon, Manish Choudhary, Vivaan Shah and Siddhartha Basu appeared in supporting roles. Everyone had high hopes for the film due to its grand sets and top artists but it was a box office disaster.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt made Koffee With Karan episode fun to watch with their antics. In a new segment, called Koffee Bingo, Singh selected some of the statements that grabbed a lot of attention, among them was he ‘got rejected for a role’. While inquiring about it, Karan Johar asks if he is talking about Bombay Velvet, replying to him, the Band Baaja Baarat actor clarified and said he was not rejected but was ‘unceremoniously dropped’.

Ranveer Singh said, “I was not rejected, K (Karan Johar). I was unceremoniously dropped because at the time I couldn’t justify the budget. My star value wasn’t high. But things have changed.”

Back in 2020, director Anurag Kashyap spoke about rejecting Singh from the film. Talking with Faye D’Souza, the filmmaker said, “Ranveer Singh is an actor who when I wanted to cast him in Bombay Velvet, I had a tough time. My studios and nobody believed in me and told me they will not give me money if I made the film with him. So even that Ranveer Singh, that I know two personal stories of my own production that rejected him, he is a star today.”

Other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, the upcoming episodes of Koffee With Karan will see, Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Samantha, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, gracing the famous Koffee couch.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan, R Madhavan & Sushant Singh Rajput- List Of Actors Who Started Their Careers From TV And Made It Big On The Silver Screen!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram