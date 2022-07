Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan was seen hitting the snooze button amidst the post-production schedule of his forthcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha”.

Taking to his social media, the director of “Laal Singh Chaddha”, Advait Chandan shared a picture of the lead actor Aamir. The star can be seen sleeping, all coiled up around a pillow.

For the caption to Aamir Khan’s video, Chandan wrote: “Sleeping mein bhi perfectionist. Uth tey hi nahin hain. #Kumbhakarana.”

“Laal Singh Chaddha”, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Mona Singh, and Chaitanya Akkineni.

It is an official remake of Forrest Gump. “Laal Singh Chaddha” is slated to release on August 11.

