On Wednesday, it came as a big surprise when veteran writer KV Vijayendra Prasad got nominated as a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha by none other than Indian president Ram Nath Kovind. Now the blockbuster writer has set the record straight about his duties, which is making us wonder if it will affect Salman Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan sequel and SS Rajamouli’s next.

For those who don’t know, Ram Nath Kovind nominated legendary Indian athlete PT Usha, music composer Ilaiyaraja and philanthropist Veerendra Heggade as Rajya Sabha MP along with Vijayendra Prasad. Ever since then, congratulatory messages are flowing in for all the nominated MPs. Amid it, Prasad, who has written blockbusters Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Baahubali and RRR, has made a big statement.

As per the report in Mid-Day, KV Vijayendra Prasad has cleared that his first priority would be his duties of being a Member of Parliament and he’ll be doing writing in his spare time. “Dividing my time will not be a problem. My first priority will be to attend to Rajya Sabha duties. I can write in my spare time,” Prasad shared.

Prasad further shared that getting nominated by the Indian president was really surprising for him. “While it came as a surprise, I am deeply honoured to have been chosen by my country for the seat and will honour it to the best of my ability,” the RRR writer quotes further.

As you read, KV Vijayendra Prasad has clearly stated that he’ll be writing in his spare time. Not much but Salman Khan’s sequel to Bajrangi Bhaijaan and SS Rajamouli’s next with Mahesh Babu might face a slight delay as the veteran writer is penning the script for both the biggies.

