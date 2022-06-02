Mahesh Babu made a smashing comeback for his fans after two long years with Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Even though the film received mixed reviews from critics, it was a sheer treat for his die-hard fans. The Telugu star now has some exciting projects in his lineup and a film with Trivikram is one of them. Now some exciting deets about the film are out, so keep reading.

For those who don’t know, Mahesh has two big projects coming up next. One is with legendary filmmaker SS Rajamouli and another one with Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director Trivikram. Out of both, the film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo director will come out first and is reportedly planned for a release in the first half of 2023.

The duo has worked together in Athadu (2005), Khaleja (2010) and is coming back after 13 long years. As per the reports flowing in, the film will be made at a humongous cost of 200 crores. Out of this huge budget, Mahesh Babu is reportedly taking a monstrous chunk of 65-70 crores as his salary. It’s somewhat similar to his fees in Sarkaru Vaari Paata. Even the director Trivikram Srinivas is said to charge a huge 50 crores, as per Telugu 360’s report.

The untitled film will see Pooja Hegde as Mahesh Babu’s female lead and the music will be composed by maverick Thaman S.

Meanwhile, recently some reports came out unveiling the possible date for Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s OTT release. It is said that the film will be released on Amazon Prime Video either on June 10 or June 24. For the time being, neither Prime Video nor the creators have made any announcements.

