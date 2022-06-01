When speaking about the Malayalam film industry, one of the first few names that come to our minds always includes Fahadh Faasil. The reasons for this are numerous, one of them would be the pan India success of his last film Pushpa: The Rise and another reason is the back-to-back hits that he has delivered in the last few years. Did you know that Fahadh’s name also falls on the list of highest-paid actors in Mollywood? Read on to find out more!

For the unversed, FaFa is all set to be seen playing a key role in the upcoming Tamil film Vikram. The movie, which is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 3, has been directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Apart from Faasil, the movie also features Kamal Haasan and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. The response to Vikram’s trailer has been mostly positive and the overall advance booking numbers are also impressive, to say the least.

With him being one of the biggest names in the Malayalam film industry, it is only predictable that he is also named on the highest-paid list of actors. The actor has presented the audience with several hits in the last few years including Malik, Joji, and Njan Prakashan, amongst others. If rumours are to be believed, the actor earns more than 3 crores with every film.

A report by Filmibeat suggests that Fahadh Faasil charges ₹3.5 to 6 crores per film and since he has been doing multiple projects in a single year, his annual earnings are expected to be in double-digit crores.

According to another recent report by Bollywood Life, Fahadh Faasil is being paid a total of ₹4 crores for his role in the upcoming big-budget film Vikram. With the number of offers, he is getting from film industries other than Malayalam, it is only natural to predict that he will be all over the country in the next few years.

