A notorious Instagram account named Diet Sabya never leaves a chance to call out Bollywood celebrities, ace designers and others for wearing or making copied design. Right from Sonam Kapoor to Disha Patani and others, Diet Sabya calls out all the ‘gandi’ copies that are made in and around the Bollywood industry. Well, the actress who has once again made it to Diet Sabya’s ‘gandi’ copy list is Kareen Kapoor Khan.

Recently, Bebo took to her Insta stories to treat everyone with a stunning selfie of hers. The actress looked cool and comfy in a white shirt as she posed on a couch.

But what caught netizens attention were Cartier’s love bracelets that she wore on her left wrist. A couple of users shared Kareena Kapoor Khan’s latest selfie with Diet Sabya and accused her of wearing a fake Cartier bracelet. A netizen wrote, “I work for Cartier! This is pathetic.” The quote on the photo read, “Fake Cartier love bracelet.”

While another user shared a photo of bracelets and told the notorious account, “Serving morning tea in NY as well. My husband called it out and I said there is no way she is wearing fake..it must be some design not available for us ‘normal people’.

Soon after Diet Sabya shared the snapshots of these messages on the Insta stories and wrote, “Not the Cartier Gworls reporting Bebo.”

Well, this is not the first time Kareena Kapoor Khan came under Diet Sabya’s radar. Earlier, during Good Newwz promotions, the actress was called out for wearing a ‘gandi’ copy of Hugo Boss. In 2020, Diet Sabya shared a collage of Kareena in Raghavendra Rathore dark-blue bandhgala couture alongside a model walking the ramp in a strikingly similar suit from international fashion house Hugo Boss’ 2015 Fall-Winter collection.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DietSabya® (@dietsabya)

Coming back, we wonder if Kareena Kapoor Khan has come across Diet Sabya’s post yet or not?

