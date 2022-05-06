Ranveer Singh has been promoting his upcoming film Jayeshbhai Jordaar in full swing. The trailer has been released and received great reviews from the viewers. The actor recently graced the dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors and was seen grooving with Nora Fatehi on Garmi. Netizens have dragged Deepika Padukone in a hilarious way. Scroll below for details.

Advertisement

As most know, Nora is currently judging Dance Deewane Juniors alongside Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonji. The actress time and again makes noise over her dance moves or the attires she wears during the shoot.

Advertisement

This time, Nora Fatehi is grabbing headlines over her performance with Ranveer Singh. The Jayesbhai Jordaar actor was seen grooving on the stage alongside the actress to the tunes of Garmi. They even did the signature step together and viewers went gaga about their moves.

The videos of their Dance Deewane Juniors performance is going viral on the internet. Netizens have dragged Deepika Padukone in the scenario as they see Ranveer Singh make some hot moves alongside Nora Fatehi.

A viewer joked, “Deepika please get a divorce!”

Another wrote, “Deepika left the chat***”

“Ye Ladko Ki @ranveersingh Urfi_Javid Kaha Se Aa Gaya,” a comment read.

A user commented, “Isko kon dance bolta hai”

A hater wrote, “This is nt dance.this is vulgarity”

Check out the viral video ft Ranveer Singh and Nora Fatehi below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh was also busy shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film was being shot in Delhi. Alia Bhatt plays the leading lady in the Karan Johar directed film.

Nora Fatehi, on the other hand, was last seen in a pivotal role in Bhuj: The Pride Of India. She also performed a special song ‘Kusu Kusu’ in Satyameva Jayate 2.

Must Read: Mumtaz Confesses Facing Body Insecurities During Her Bikini Look In Apradh: “I Always Had A Heavy Thigh…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube