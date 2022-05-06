Yesteryear beauty Mumtaz was recently discharged from the hospital after getting admitted due to diarrhoea. Meanwhile, the actress who has worked in a number of memorable films recalled the time when she was asked to wear a bikini in Feroz Khan’s Apradh. Although the actress was amongst those who normalized flaunting curves in Bollywood but she also claims that she struggled with body insecurities.

Starting her career as a child artist, the actress gained recognition with her films like Ram Aur Shyam, Mere Hamdam Mere Dost and Brahmachari. However, it was Rajesh Khanna’s Do Raaste that helped her become a star. Although her role was very small but the film remained one of her most popular movies.

Coming back to the topic, Mumtaz in a recent chat with ETimes, spoke about being insecure about her Iranian thighs. During the conversation, she reveals why she wasn’t comfortable wearing a bikini in Apradh and how Firoz Khan convinced her to give it a shot.

Mumtaz said, “Being an Iranian girl, I always had a heavy thigh. Even now I have lost so much weight but compared to old my body, my waist and all my thighs are better so I had a complex. I really had a complex. I am a perfectionist. I always wanted to look perfect. Har cheez me.”

“Toh vo cheez mai dikhana nahi chahti thi jo mai samjahti thi k bohot khoobsurat hona chahie. Thoda sa motapan tha usme which I thought. But mard log nahi samajhte the. All men used to think I have a perfect figure. But I didn’t, it was my complex to tell you the truth,” she adds.

Although, Firoz Khan convinced her to wear a bikini, but he also promised Mumtaz if she doesn’t like the shot they’ll delete the scene. However, the actress was impressed with the final outcome and went ahead with it.

