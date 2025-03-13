RD Burman Demanded 0.55% Of The Film's Budget To Record One Song

Holi parties and Bollywood songs go hand in hand. While people already have a curated list for their Holi parties, many of these songs might not necessarily involve a Holi setup, but the vibe matches Holi fervor. We bring to you one such song and the story behind its making, and apparently, it also involves demands and revenge, but all in good zest!

Each one of us has danced to the tunes of Jai Jai Shiv Shankar – probably one of the most Talli Holi songs ever! The song was from the film Aap Ki Kasam and featured Rajesh Khanna and Mumtaaz. It was composed by RD Burman and sung by Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar!

0.55% Of Aap Ki Kasam’s Entire Budget!

When RD Burman, started composing the song he demanded, 0.55% of the entire budget to make this one song. He reasoned, the song requires a lot of chorus and intruments. Aap Ki Kasam was mounted on a budget of 90 lakh, and RD Burman wanted Rs 50,000 to compose Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, which later turned out to be an iconic Holi party must!

While director J Om Prakash did not refuse the demand, he constantly kept heckling and demanding the music team about the exorbitant amount being spent. After a point, even RD Burman was irritated and he planned a proper revenge.

While the song was recorded and everything was in place, it had a very off-segment that came to an end. In the said segment, a lot of instruments are being played, and Kishore Kumar screams, “Are Bajaao Bajaao Imaandaari Se Bajaao.” He does not stop there. He further playfully screams, “Are 50 Hajaar Kharcha Kiya Hai, Bajaao.” The portion was kept in the song and is still in the song!

Jai Jai Shiv Shankar, interestingly turned out one of the most played Bollywood songs on Holi! Probably, Kishore Kumar, at the time of recording, itself passed the emotion – Bura Na Maano Holi Hai!

Check out the song and the playful revenge at the end. The song has been shared by YouTube channel Goldmines Gaane Sune Ansune.

