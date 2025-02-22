Rajesh Khanna, often hailed as India’s first superstar, dominated Bollywood during the late 1960s and 1970s. An unmatched fan following, coupled with charm and a unique acting style, made him a legend in Indian cinema. Khanna delivered numerous consecutive solo hits, leaving an everlasting impression on Indian cinema.

Despite his professional success, his personal life was far from smooth. In 1973, he married actress Dimple Kapadia, but their relationship soon soured, leading to a long separation without divorce.

Over the years, Khanna’s personal life remained a subject of speculation, with frequent rumors of affairs and strained relationships surfacing. One of the most controversial aspects was his alleged live-in relationship with former actress Anita Advani, who has since made startling claims about her time with him.

Anita Advani On Her Alleged Fights With Rajesh Khanna

In a previous interview with Rediff just after Rajesh Khanna’s demise, Anita Advani, who claimed to be his live-in partner, alleged that the superstar was difficult to live with and, at times, physically abusive. She shared distressing details about his behavior, particularly when he was under the influence of alcohol. “He was a difficult man to live with. After a drink or two, he could be rude. You had to really know his moves and manage him,” she shared.

“I learnt to deal with him. Earlier, I would fight and argue with him. But he made me understand. He told me, ‘Even if I am wrong, just keep quiet.’ Anything could upset him. It was like he had to get angry; the reasons were never important or logical. It was really difficult,” Anita recalled.

In a recent interview with Avanti Films, she further spoke about her relationship with Khanna and reiterated her previous claims. Their relationship was never formally recognized, and after his passing, Anita took legal action against his family, claiming a stake in his property. However, her claims were dismissed in court.

“He (Rajesh Khanna) gave me a ‘kada’ in front of Balaji. He accepted me,” Anita said of their relationship. Further talking about Khanna’s nature at the time, she revealed that he was calm and not violent except a few times. “But he would sometimes hit me. So I would hit him back. That was my reflex action. He would complain that my nail cut him.”

