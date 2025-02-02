Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia’s short-lived love story grabbed several eyeballs in tinseltown. The former couple tied the knot in 1973 despite having a 16-year age gap between them. However, their marriage fell apart in 1982 when they went on to part ways. However, did you know that the superstar’s will which was made before his death also excluded Dimple from even getting a single penny? For the unversed, Khanna passed away on July 18, 2012.

According to Bollywood Shaadi, By 2011, Rajesh Khanna’s health started deteriorating because of his battle with cancer. The report stated that the megastar reportedly made his will a month before his death. After his death, he left behind a vast 600 crore worth assets and wealth.

This 600 crore wealth and assets also included his lavish bungalow, Aashirwad. The report further added that the recipients of his will were his daughters Twinkle Khanna and Rinkle Khanna. However, his former wife Dimple Kapadia’s name being excluded in the will definitely did not go unnoticed by many.

If this was not enough, his then live-in partner Anita Advani claimed her right into Rajesh Khanna’s properties after his death. Anita stated that she was taking care of the Anand actor during his loneliest phase and also called herself his ‘surrogate wife.’ Advani added that she had a crucial role in taking care of Khanna, managing his home and also keeping a Karwa Chauth fast for him. With these aspects in mind, she claimed her right into his property.

One of the major reasons behind Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia’s separation was said to be the former’s fading stardom. The actor could not handle this setback which reportedly affected his marriage with Kapadia. In another throwback interview, the Sagar actress admitted that marrying the superstar at such a young age was a wrong decision.

