Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are among Bollywood’s most celebrated couples. Happily married for over 24 years, they are proud parents to two children, Aarav and Nitara, and have successfully balanced their personal lives with flourishing careers. While Akshay Kumar is a superstar known for his action-packed films and patriotic roles, Twinkle Khanna has since transitioned from acting to becoming an author.

Despite their enduring relationship, the couple often faces scrutiny for their differing political ideologies. Twinkle Khanna, known for her witty and candid remarks, recently addressed this criticism. In her signature humorous style, she insisted that her husband is independent, not a “toddler” who follows her lead.

Twinkle Khanna does not believe in the term “star wife.”

Twinkle Khanna, never one to shy away from expressing her opinions, recently addressed the frequent commentary on the political differences between her and her husband, Akshay Kumar, during her column in Times of India. Twinkle dismissed the notion that she is to blame for Akshay’s political views, stating that her husband is not a “toddler” who can be told what to believe.

“People believe he isn’t my husband but a toddler who will listen to me when I say, ‘Beta ji, walk on the left side of the road, and I will give you a Frooti.’” Twinkle humorously remarked in her column. Further, in the column, she mentioned that terms like ‘star-wife’ do not exist. She joked that her first instinct is to “bite the reporter’s index finger” when asked what it’s like to be one.

Like Twinkle, Akshay Kumar agrees that the couple is ‘poles apart’ in personality, as he revealed during a previous interview with Galatta India. “My wife and I are very different. Poles apart. She thinks left, I think right. The only thing common for us is that we both like to sleep and wake up early,” Akshay revealed during the interview. On a professional front, Akshay is set to lead movies like Jolly LLB 3, Housefull 5, Welcome to the Jungle, & Bhooth Bangla in the next year.

