Dimple Kapadia had a rollercoaster of a love story with superstar Rajesh Khanna. The superstar, also fondly known as Kaka, fell madly in love with Dimple who had made her acting debut with the 1973 film Bobby. Kapadia was only 16 when she tied the knot with the actor, who was 31 years of age in 1973. However, the two soon separated in the year 1982, and in a throwback interview, the actress once confessed that marrying her former husband was a wrong and hasty decision.

Dimple Kapadia Admitted Marrying Rajesh Khanna Was A Wrong Decision

In a throwback 2017 interview with a publication, Dimple Kapadia admitted that marrying Rajesh Khanna was a wrong decision. However, the Sagar actress refrained from speaking anything ill about the megastar and instead revealed that she has high regard for him. She said, “Kaka (Rajesh Khanna) has been consistently misunderstood. He’s a wonderful guy. I was far too young and impetuous when we married. We may have separated, but I still have tremendous regard and love for him. So don’t you dare try to extract any nasty statements from me? Kaka’s superstardom had to be experienced to be believed.”

Dimple Kapadia Was Once Scolded By Rajesh Khanna On The Set Of Jai Shiv Shanker

The 1990 film, Jai Shiv Shanker was the only movie wherein Rajesh Khanna and Dimple Kapadia worked together. The latter in an old interview with Rediff once recalled an incident wherein she got a scolding from her husband. The Pathaan actress said, “It was very nice. The film shaped up very well, but there were financial problems. One time he was not well while we were shooting and he was supposed to come out on the balcony and wave to the press. I handed him my shawl and sunglasses and told him nicely, ‘Kakaji, when you go out, don’t look straight, your side profile looks better.’ He just looked up at me and said sternly, ‘Ab tum mujhe sikhaogi?”

Dimple Kapadia returned to films after her separation from Rajesh Khanna. For the unversed, the actress had quit acting at the request of her former husband after their marriage. The ex-couple have two daughters, Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna. The superstar passed away in July 2012 after a prolonged battle with liver infection.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: When Saif Ali Khan Struggled To Buy A House In Mumbai’s Posh Juhu Locality: “We Don’t Give Houses To Muslims..”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News