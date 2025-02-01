Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan Gears Up For His Bollywood Debut With Khushi Kapoor

Bollywood is ready to embrace another star kid, and after a long wait, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta are finally launching Saif Ali Khan’s son, Ibrahim Ali Khan, in a film titled Nadaaniyan. The film stars Khushi Kapoor as the female lead.

Ibrahim has been the talk of the town since last few years and he became a fan favorite with his social media account. The actor, who has previously assisted Karan Johar in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani seems to be fully prepared for his big Bollywood debut.

Meanwhile, Nadaaniyan will be Khushi Kapoor’s third Hindi film after her Netflix debut, The Archies, and soon be released Loveyapa opposite Junaid Khan. Interestingly, after Agastya Nanda and Junaid, Ibrahim Ali Khan is the third debutante, with whom Khushi is all set to paint the town red!

Here are three things you need to know about Nadaaniyan.

A Netflix Original

The film is a direct OTT release that will arrive on Netflix, and since Ibrahim Ali Khan is already a star amongst the Gen-Z, he is surely going to nail his Bollywood debut with this one.

A Rom-Com To Place Your Bets High!

The film is a romantic comedy with Ibrahim and Khushi, who are playing a Gen-Z couple. Dharma Productions has never gone wrong with love stories, and when it is a young pair ready to rule, we can surely place high bets on this one!

Karan Johar’s Protege

Karan Johar‘s mentorship has helped young talents shine ever since he launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra with Student Of The Year. Since then, he has made sure each one of his proteges gets a phenomenal debut vehicle, and Ibrahim Ali Khan is following the route to stardom for sure.

Nadaaniyan, directed by Shauna Gautam, is already making the audiences eager with its poster.

