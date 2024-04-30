Ibrahim Ali Khan Is "Saif Ali Khan Created By AI," The Internet Drops Hilarious Comments On Pataudi Prince's First Instagram Post!

The Prince of Pataudi is making things official on Instagram. No, Ibrahim Ali Khan is not revealing his relationship status. But he has made his long-awaited foray into the public eye. Speculations and rumors have been rife for a very long time that Ibrahim will be making his movie debut soon. But before, he had already gotten a premium brand partnership with Puma. Ibrahim’s public debut will not be a cakewalk because, well, he is a hero in the time of the Internet. The netizens had the best reactions to his Instagram debut; they flooded Ibrahim’s comments with the most hilarious and bizarre comments from Saif Ali Khan! Here’s what happened!

After promising his fans through a paparazzi video that he would be announcing at 11 am sharp, Junior Pataudi did not disappoint. Ibrahim uploaded his first Instagram post. It’s a photoshoot for the sportswear giant Puma, for which he has been named a brand ambassador. Interestingly, his stepmother, Kareena Kapoor, also endorses the brand.

But it is his caption that has everyone talking. Ibrahim wrote in the caption, “Legacy? I’ll make my own (prize emoji). Taking my first stride with @pumaindia.”

Check Out Ibrahim’s First Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iakpataudi)

While enough fans were swooning at the young heartthrob’s photoshoot, the internet did the most internet thing it could. They flooded his comments with so many hilarious reactions that it’s hard to choose from. And there were a lot of Saif Ali Khan comparisons. One user wrote, “Why does he look like Saif Ali Khan?” created by AI images! While another said, “Saif, what are you doing here?”

But the Saif Ali Khan comparisons did not stop there; another user said, “POV: Saif Ali Khan lived through the last generation, this generation and will through the next 2 😂 – CLONE.” another one just stated the facts, “Bro out here single-handedly pulling all our chics😔” and one user just quoted the recent most iconic line from dad, Saif and said, “Hey PZ, Underwater or what.”

However, he was not just met with sarcasm and saif comparisons. Industry friends and influential people from the family also welcomed Iggy, as he is called by his family. Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Chandini Mimic, and more welcomed Ibrahim Ali Khan on Instagram.

Ibrahim has already gained over 590K followers on Instagram within 7 hours of his debut! There is a lot of excitement about Ibrahim’s Bollywood debut and now his Instagram activities!

