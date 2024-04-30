YRF’s Spy Universe is expanding with Alia Bhatt playing the first Indian female spy. The Spyverse already has Salman Khan’s Tiger, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan, and Hrithik Roshan’s Kabir. A few months ago, it was reported that Alia would join the bandwagon of spy thrillers. It would also mark her first Indian action movie.

It’s Alia Bhatt Vs Bobby Deol for YRF’s Spy Thriller?

After Tiger Shroff, John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi, Bobby Deol will be the new villain in a YRF movie. The villains in these spy thrillers are brutal and won’t stop at anything. Considering how Bobby has left an impression with his villainous act in Love Hostel and Animal, it would be interesting to see how he channels the bad guy energy in the Alia Bhatt starrer.

What’s interesting is that if the speculations reported by IANS are true, then both Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt would have faced Bobby as a threat. In December 2023’s action thriller Animal, we saw Ranbir fight with Bobby Deol. About Bobby’s casting as the villain, a source has revealed exciting details. A source told IANS, “Bobby Deol’s inclusion to the YRF Spy Universe is an incredible casting coup by Aditya Chopra! Bobby will become a cold-blooded, menacing villain set to destroy Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in this action spectacle that will blow the minds of audiences.”

Bobby Deol In Animal

Meanwhile, Shiv Rawail will helm Alia Bhatt’s spy thriller, which also stars Sharvari Wagh. The movie is expected to be released in September 2024. To prepare for her role as a spy, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress will be training hard. The report further mentions that Alia’s character will also cross paths with Tiger, Pathaan, and Kabir. Bhatt’s film will be the sixth in YRF’s spy universe.

Currently, Hrithik Roshan is working on War 2, which is helmed by Ayan Mukerji. The film also stars Jr NTR and is expected to have a 2025 release date.

