Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies is an OTT blockbuster hit! This laughter-filled, thought-provoking movie is finally getting its due with its Netflix debut! The movie has soared to the number-one spot and has been trending. Cinephiles and moviegoers have flooded the internet with rave reviews for the film, giving its already critically hit status a boost. After a decent performance at the Box Office, Laapataa Ladies has gotten a revival on Netflix and breathed a new life into the movie.

A story of identity, misadventures, and thought-provoking angles, Laapataa Ladies follows the misadventures of two young brides who get lost on the same train. From mistaken identities to laugh-out-aloud escapades, the ensuing chaos guarantees laughter galore and heartwarming moments.

Laapataa Ladies debuted on Netflix on the 26th of April and has risen to the Top spot. Netizens have showered the movie with praise, and many consider it one of the best movies of 2024. This heartland story has finally found its audience, making one wonder if it should have been an OTT release from the beginning itself. But fans took to the micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) to share their love for Laapataa Ladies.

Check Out The Reactions Here!

#LaapataaLadies Tried watching this film, twice on its release day but couldn’t & cancel my tickets.

Since then couldn’t get the right timing of the show to watch it. At last after its release in OTT, I found a time to see this at a big screen & am happy I did Gem of a movie ❤️ pic.twitter.com/HZWZyOVfUa — Thana (@Pitstop387) April 29, 2024

After just finishing this exceptional film, it’s clear once again that we need more movies crafted by female writers and directors. The authenticity and depth they bring to female-centric narratives are unmatched by any male perspective. #LaapataaLadies This dialogue. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/8wHKnFnr37 — Uncle Fed (@WhatTheFahad) April 29, 2024

It’s been long i’ve seen a more layered script than #LaapataaLadies with insane repeat value & gets better with each viewing. The writing caresses you on the surface & slaps you hard on the inside. Pierced through my heart in the theatres. Still does the same.

Lost & Pro(found)! pic.twitter.com/q9H4VX9EMv — Tushar Shekher ‎ ‎تشار شیکھر तुषार (@tusharshekher) April 29, 2024

Just finished watching #LaapataaLadies. A must watch satire by Kiran Rao on the Indian society, esp the rural setup and the prevalent mindset for women. A story of two newly wed brides whonget lost, but in actuality find themselves n their purpose. Great acting by each actor 👏 pic.twitter.com/ciTkLHYmbF — Sarcastic Stree 🙊 (@SarcastixStree) April 28, 2024

Seeing this climax moment in a packed theatre, where you have people happily sobbing and are rooting for the characters is a beautiful feeling. Would always maintain that such movies are enjoyed BEST in theatres! ♥️#LaapataaLadiespic.twitter.com/lxYzFs7KtQ — Shilpak. (@ugach_kahitarii) April 28, 2024

While the movie got a slow start, favorable reviews and word of mouth helped increase the numbers to a steady flow, but more was needed. After a peaking high, the movie still saw a drop. The film crossed the 15 crores mark, and while it deserved to score much higher, it hasn’t turned out to be a complete pushover, something that seemed indeed when its first week closed at 6.03 crore.

Finally, after 50 days in the theaters, it closed at 17.33 Crore. According to reports, it has collected over 23 Crore worldwide. Laapataa Ladies, which is supported by Aamir Khan Productions, features important roles from Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. On Mach 1, the film was released in theaters, and reviewers praised it greatly.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Laapataa Ladies Topples Article 370, Amar Singh Chamkila & Others To Become Most Trending Indian Movie On Netflix – Check Out The Top 10

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News