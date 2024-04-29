Laapata ladies On OTT: Kiran Rao’s Film Gets A Revival On Streaming, Netizens Say, “May Kiran Rao Continue To Make Films”- See More Reactions!
Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies is an OTT blockbuster hit! This laughter-filled, thought-provoking movie is finally getting its due with its Netflix debut! The movie has soared to the number-one spot and has been trending. Cinephiles and moviegoers have flooded the internet with rave reviews for the film, giving its already critically hit status a boost. After a decent performance at the Box Office, Laapataa Ladies has gotten a revival on Netflix and breathed a new life into the movie.

A story of identity, misadventures, and thought-provoking angles, Laapataa Ladies follows the misadventures of two young brides who get lost on the same train. From mistaken identities to laugh-out-aloud escapades, the ensuing chaos guarantees laughter galore and heartwarming moments.

Laapataa Ladies debuted on Netflix on the 26th of April and has risen to the Top spot. Netizens have showered the movie with praise, and many consider it one of the best movies of 2024. This heartland story has finally found its audience, making one wonder if it should have been an OTT release from the beginning itself. But fans took to the micro-blogging site X (formerly Twitter) to share their love for Laapataa Ladies.

While the movie got a slow start, favorable reviews and word of mouth helped increase the numbers to a steady flow, but more was needed. After a peaking high, the movie still saw a drop. The film crossed the 15 crores mark, and while it deserved to score much higher, it hasn’t turned out to be a complete pushover, something that seemed indeed when its first week closed at 6.03 crore.

Finally, after 50 days in the theaters, it closed at 17.33 Crore. According to reports, it has collected over 23 Crore worldwide. Laapataa Ladies, which is supported by Aamir Khan Productions, features important roles from Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. On Mach 1, the film was released in theaters, and reviewers praised it greatly.

