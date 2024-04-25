Laapataa Ladies On OTT: Kiran Rao’s Critically Acclaimed Film Will Stream On Netflix sooner than you think!

Laapataa Ladies are coming straight to your homes. Kiran Rao’s critically acclaimed movie is finally getting an OTT release. The movie will stream on Netflix starting tomorrow, 26th April. The film, which earned critical acclaim, was unable to translate into a Box Office success, but it might be able to recover with an OTT release.

A story of identity, misadventures, and thought-provoking angles, Laapata Ladies follows the misadventures of two young brides who get lost on the same train. From mistaken identities to laugh-out-aloud escapades, the ensuing chaos guarantees laughter galore and heartwarming moments.

Laapataa Ladies Box Office

While the movie got a slow start, favorable reviews and word of mouth helped increase the numbers to a steady flow, but more was needed. After a peaking high, the movie still saw a drop. The film crossed the 15 crores mark, and while it deserved to score much higher, it hasn’t turned out to be a complete pushover, something that seemed indeed when its first week closed at 6.03 crore.

Finally, after 50 days in the theaters, it closed at 17.33 Crore. According to reports, it has collected over 21.65 Crore worldwide.

Laapataa Ladies On OTT

The critical hit will finally be available for streaming on Netflix, and while there was no specific date announced.

Netflix made a surprise announcement today, revealing that the move would be released on its platforms on April 26th, 2024.

Following Dhobi Ghat (2010), Kiran Rao made her film debut with Laapataa Ladies. The film drew a standing ovation from the crowd when it was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) on September 8, 2023, the previous year.

Laapataa Ladies, which is supported by Aamir Khan Productions, features important roles from Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Chhaya Kadam, and Ravi Kishan. On Mach 1, the film was released in theaters, and reviewers praised it greatly.

