Not all good films work at the box office, and Guzaarish was one such well-made film that tanked miserably. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai in key roles, the film had things working in favor, but when it came to footfalls, it was a kind of shocker for the makers. Do you want to know how it fared at ticket windows and what its budget was? Keep reading for all the details!

The romantic drama was helmed by maverick filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It was released on 19th November 2010 and upon its arrival, the film received highly positive reviews from critics. The performances of both Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai were praised. In fact, many feel it’s still Hrithik’s best performance to date as he pulled off the character of paralyzed magician-turned-Radio jockey with utmost ease. Even Bhansali was praised for his direction, but unfortunately, none of these things helped in attracting the crowd to theatres.

Released amid a decent buzz, Guzaarish took a fair start at the Indian box office. Among audiences, the film enjoyed mixed reviews, and due to a bit of niche subject and overall treatment, the biggie didn’t perform as expected and eventually, it went downhill in the opening week itself. The run in the domestic market ended at just 30 crores, and the film was declared as a disaster.

While the collection was really heartbreaking, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the team had put a lot of effort into the making of Guzaarish, along with a reported budget of 75 crores. If compared this cost to the Indian collection of 30 crores, we can see that the film lagged by 45 crores from recovering the budget, which is also its box office deficit.

With such a result, Guzaarish was a mega failure back then and is still considered as a major upset in the filmography of Hrithik Roshan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

