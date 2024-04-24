In the last two weeks, we saw some exciting and big movies released on Netflix. The streaming platform’s top movies list is now out. Whether it’s English or non-English movies, the Netflix Global Top 10 Movies list is filled with interesting titles like Rebel Moon—Part Two: The Scargiver, Amar Singh Chamkila, What Jennifer Did, Love, and Divided. The data was collected from April 15 to April 21, 2024.

In this article, we have mentioned the movie titles that have made it to the ‘Netflix Global Top 10 Movies List for English and non-English movies. If you are wondering what movies to watch on the streaming platform, you can pick any of these titles. After all, these movies make it to the top only because the audience has found them good enough to spend their precious time watching them online.

Netflix Global Top 10 Movies (Non-English Films)

The movie that has topped the list is ‘Love, Divided’, a Spanish romantic comedy starring Aitana and Fernando Guallar. Also known as ‘Pared con pared,’ the movie was released on April 12, 2024, and has a total of 11,900,000 views.

Movies like Stolen, The Tearsmith, and A Journey have ranked second, third, and fourth, respectively. Imtiaz Ali’s musical biography Amar Singh Chamkila has taken the fifth position in the Top 10 Non-English Films list globally. The Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer had a total of 2,9000,000 views globally. The rest of the list includes Death Whisperer, The Wages of Fear, Article 370, No Pressure and Disappear Completely, respectively.

Netflix Global Top 10 Movies (English Films)

Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver was released on April 12, 2024. Within a week, the movie managed to be at the number one position in the English Films list, globally, with 21,400,000 views. However, an X platform (formerly Twitter) user posted that the numbers are 10.5% lower than the first film, Rebel Moon, released in 2023. The first part had over 23.9 million views globally in its first week.

Mary-Louisde Parker’s Woody Woodpecker Goes to Camp is the second on the list with 18.8 million views. Netflix’s crime documentary film ‘What Jennifer Did’ has ranked third. The chilling docufilm has been the topic of discussion for the past week on various social media platforms. Spy thriller Anna ranks fourth with 5.9 million views, and the 2023 film ‘Rebel Moon’ is fifth on the list with 5.5 million views. Zack Snyder’s 2023 movie has made it to the top 10 list because of all the hype for its sequel.

The rest of the movies include Glass, The Bricklayer, Hotel Transylvania 2, Damsel and The Super Mario Bros Movie.

It would be interesting to see how long some of these top 5 movies maintain their dominance on the global chart!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Emily In Paris Season 4: Potential Release Window, Cast & More; Here’s All You Need To Know About This Lily Collins Led Netflix Series

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News