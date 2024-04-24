The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 5 promo is now out. Aamir Khan is the next guest on Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show. This is the first time the superstar has graced Sharma’s comedy show, so the excitement to see how the episode turns out is quite high.

In the 1 minute 29 seconds promo, Kapil Sharma tells Aamir Khan that he never thought the superstar would grace his show. Sunil Grover, who is dressed as Aamir’s PK character, jokes that he gives them 1500 rs, and they come on the show.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 5 Promo: Aamir Khan’s Candid Revelations

In the promo, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor says that his kids never listen to him. His kids had a long discussion about the clothes he was wearing on the show. Aamir reveals that he was going to come in his shorts, but his kids insisted he wear jeans.

Kapil Sharma asks Aamir Khan about his thoughts when his films don’t do well. Aamir says, “My last two films didn’t work that well.” Kapil jokes how his unsuccessful films also do a lot of business in terms of numbers. Archana Puran Singh asks the Dangal actor why he doesn’t attend award shows. Khan responds, “Time is precious. You should use it wisely.”

In The Great Indian Kapil Show promo, Aamir is seen cracking jokes about the radio his character was holding in the PK movie. He also dances to the ‘Masti Ki Paathshala’ song from Rang De Basanti with Kapil’s team – Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda and Archana Puran Singh. At the end of the promo, Kapil asks Aamir, “Don’t you think, now, you should also settle?” hinting that he should get married again. Aamir laughs awkwardly at Sharma’s question. To the uninitiated, Aamir and Kiran Rao divorced in 2021 and have been single since then.

Watch The Great Indian Kapil Show Promo ‘Mr. Perfectionist Meets The Comedy King’ –

The promo looks fun, and we hope the episode is even better. So far, Kapil Sharma’s Netflix show has received mixed reactions. If Aamir is more candid than what we have seen in this small glimpse, it could turn into a laughter riot. The Great Indian Kapil Show Episode 5 will stream on Netflix on April 27, 2024, at 8 p.m.

