Srikanth: Aamir Khan Becomes A Part Of Rajkummar Rao Starrer For This Special Reason

Rajkummar Rao is a versatile actor who can play any role! The Guns & Gulaab actor has been regarded as one of this generation’s best. He has proven his abilities in appealing and notable roles. The actor is getting ready for his upcoming film, “Srikanth—Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne,” which promises to be an extraordinary journey encapsulating themes of determination, resilience, and triumph. The trailer offered a tantalizing glimpse into the versatile Rajkummar Rao’s remarkable portrayal of Srikanth Bolla’s indomitable spirit. But is Aamir Khan joining the formidable cast for this particular reason?

Fans got a sneak peek at the contemporary version of the famous song Papa Kehte Hai in Srikanth: Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne’s trailer. The song has been highly anticipated and talked about. It was initially featured in Aamir Khan’s Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Papa Kehte Hai 2.0 is currently scheduled for release on April 22.

Also, the original star, Aamir Khan, will launch the song. A source revealed that producer Bhushan Kumar had informed Aamir about recreating the music, and the superstar was happy that it was happening to celebrate the journey of someone like Srikanth Bolla.

Visually impaired professional band members will perform the song live at a grand event in Mumbai. In addition to Aamir, Rajkummar Rao, Alaya F, Tushar Hiranandani, the director, and Srikanth Bolla, whose life the movie is based on, will attend the event. Producers Bhushan Kumar and Nidhi Parmar will attend the event.

The source also shares that Aamir is quite excited about the song launch. The recreation will be a pretty nostalgic trip for Aamir.

Srikanth—Aa Raha Hai Sabki Aankhein Kholne, the film is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series. Tushar Hiranandani is directing the collaboration between T-Series Films and Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP. Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Nidhi Parmar Hiranandani are producing the movie.

Rao has a jam-packed 2024, and it’s quite a busy year for him. After the release of Srikanth, he has three more projects, Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and Stree 2, both of which are filming. Another project is titled Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.

