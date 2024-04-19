Raj Kundra Shares A Cryptic Post After ED Names Him In A 97 Crores Bitcoin Fraud Case: "Learning To Stay Calm..."

Just as we thought Raj Kundra could breathe a sigh of relief after many tumultuous years due to scandals, another one strikes. On Thursday, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) attached properties belonging to Raj Kundra, valued at ₹97.79 crore. The ED attached the apartments in Pune and Mumbai owned by businessman-husband Raj and actress Shilpa Shetty. But Raj Kundra has been posting cryptic messages on his Instagram amidst all this drama.

Here’s what happened: On Thursday, when the reports of ED attaching Kundra’s name in the Bitcoin fraud case came out, Kundra‘s lawyers issued an official statement. But the case itself was also laid out. The Maharashtra Police and Delhi Police had filed several FIRs against different people and organizations in a Bitcoin Ponzi scheme, prompting the ED to launch an investigation. Significant public funds were obtained through the scam, which concealed ill-gotten gains in mysterious online wallets while making false promises of high returns.

The ED claims that Raj Kundra received 285 Bitcoins from the scam’s mastermind, Amit Bhardwaj, in exchange for establishing a Bitcoin mining farm in Ukraine. These Bitcoins originated from criminal proceeds obtained from investors. These Bitcoins, estimated to be worth over ₹150 crore, are allegedly still in Kundra’s possession despite the deal falling through.

Amidst all this, Kundra took to his Instagram stories to share a post in which he quotes, “Learning To Stay Calm When You Feel Disrespected Is A Different Type Of Growth.”

In response to the ED’s claims and filings, Kundra and Shetty’s Legal Counsel, Prashant Patil, told ANI, “We shall follow the due process of law and take necessary steps as prescribed under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act to protect the liberty and property of my clients… On the face of it, there is no prima facie case made out against my clients Mr Raj Kundra and Mrs Shilpa Shetty Kundra.”

He added, “We have complete faith in the Honourable Judiciary. I believe when we make our fair representation before the Honourable Enforcement Directorate, even the investigation agencies may grant justice to us. We have faith in a fair investigation. We stand committed to cooperating with the authorities as and when required.”

As of now, Shilpa Shetty Kundra has remained silent and has not commented on the matter. She was seen visiting her friend Salman Khan after the shooting incident at his home.

