Salman Khan has been one of the brightest stars in the industry for the longest time. Apart from having the highest grosser in his kitty, he has also been one of the highest-paid actors in the industry. Amid his immense stardom and massive fan following, the superstar’s fans had once slammed and trolled businessman Raj Kundra, who had compared his earnings to the actor and said he earns nowhere around him.

The businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband is currently in the news for his upcoming film UT69, which will be based on his time in jail. After unveiling the trailer, he made headlines for breaking down at the trailer launch while talking about his family.

Coming back, the story goes ten years back when Raj Kundra appeared at a press conference for the Satyug Gold firm, where he cited Salman Khan as an example while talking about his earnings. He had told the media, “I can bet Salman doesn’t earn that much… well, at least nowhere near me. I am in for making films only because my wife has been part of this industry.” Adding, “Ask him (Salman) probably he can tell you better. But I am not wrong in terms of calculations.”

Soon after his statement went viral, it backfired, and he was subjected to trolls and criticism by Salman Khan Fans. However, Raj Kundra was quick to clear the air later via a statement he released.

He said in an official statement, “During a recent press conference for Satyug Gold, I was posed with the question of whether I would consider acting. I replied with an honest reply stating, “Firstly, who would watch me? Secondly, as a businessman, I would be unaffordable.”

The businessman had further stated that he took Salman Khan’s name as an example because he was the top actor at that time. The official statement added, “I further went on to say, ‘Forget me I am a small fish but one can compare the top 10 industrialist earnings to top 10 actors in Bollywood and whilst one gives you more fame the other certainly pays much better. So, obviously no producer would over pay to get a bad non actor when he can sign a superstar for cheaper.”

“My statements were then misquoted out of context, causing a lot furor from Salman Khan fans. My wife and her family share a very good rapport with the Khan family and I thereby have never meant no ill towards anyone,” read the statement further.

