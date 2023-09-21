Salman Khan has not only been ruling the hearts of millions worldwide since debuting in Bollywood, but he has also shown his star power by having a solid presence at the box office. He is currently at the top of Koimoi’s Stars’ Ranking (Stars’ Box Office Power Index) with 10 x 100 crore films, 3 x 200 crore films and 3 x 300 crore films. At a recent event, the actor spoke about current film box office performances.

While promoting a film recently, Khan spoke about the coveted 100 crore club and how it may soon become worthless. Read on to know all he had to say.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During his appearance as the chief guest at the trailer launch of Maujaan Hi Maujaan, Salman Khan got candid about the big moolah films that have been minting at the box office. The ‘Tiger 3’ actor – as per the Indian Express, said, “I feel this Rs 100 crore mark is going to be the rock bottom now. Everything is going to be Rs 400-500-600 crore plus now for the Punjabi industry, Hindi industry, every industry. Even Marathi films are doing those numbers right now. Basically, people are going to the theatres once again.”

During the same event, when Maujaan Hi Maujaan’s Gippy Grewal said he’s hoping that this film will also earn big at the box office – especially given Salman Khan’s above mention movie business prediction statement. He said, “When our films used to do business of Rs 10-15 crore, we would be surprised! Last time, when asked if our film can do Rs 100 crore, we didn’t know what to say. But by God’s grace, everything went well. If Salman sir is saying, then something huge will happen.”

To this, the Bhaijaan of Bollywood replied, “Mere pe mat jana bhai, picture pe jana, kyuki mere khud ke predictions meri films pe nahi chal rahe.”

Do you agree with Salman Khan’s statement about the future of the now-coveted 100 crore club? Let us know in the comments.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates from the entertainment world.

Must Read: Suhana Khan Is Giving ‘Rishta Pakka’ Vibes Flaunting Her Eternal Beauty In This Falguni Shane Peacock’s Off-White Chikankari Kurta Set, Even Shah Rukh Khan Would Melt After Seeing Her!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News