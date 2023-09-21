Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is indeed the new hottie in town and she is proving it every time she steps out. Even before her big debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, Suhana Khan has become quite the style icon. Be it in bodycon dresses or in ethnic ensembles, the star kid surely knows how to turn heads. And, guess what the young aspiring actress has done it again, leaving her fans to go gaga over her looks.

Suhana Khan has never shied away from experimenting with new styles or even showing some skin in the hottest but most beautiful way possible. She has been in the public eye since her childhood, thanks to her father’s super stardom, but despite it, she never fails to impress fans with her polite and humble nature that makes her even more desirable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 23-year-old enjoys a massive fan following of over 4 million on Instagram and while she is not that active on the social media platform, she does sometimes surprise her fans with some stunning pictures. Today, let’s take a look at her recent Instagram photos.

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, recently, Suhana Khan was spotted with her full family at the grand celebrations hosted by Mukesh and Nita Ambani at their Mumbai residence on Tuesday. While King Khan’s family was dressed in elegant ethnic ensembles, Suhana Khan stood out in a pastel-hued Chikankari sleeveless kurta set from the shelves of Falguni Shane Peacock along with a sheer dupatta, dainty bindi and high heels that undoubtedly elevated her elegance.

Suhana’s chikankari kurta, which had a plunging neckline, was embellished with pearls and had delicate thread work flower designs that added much grace to the ensemble. The dupatta also had similar pearl droplets giving those would-be brides an inspiration for the perfect outfit to get the ‘rishta pakka’.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan2)

For make-up, Suhana Khan kept it pretty minimal yet dramatic with light kajal, contoured cheeks and brown lipstick. Suhana kept her hair open with her locks styled in loose waves that complemented her classy ensemble, giving us the perfect sanskari vibe.

What do you think of this festive outfit of Suhana Khan where she is clearly showcasing her inner desi girl?

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Monica Bellucci Once Went Bold As She Posed With A Cigarette & Wore A Sheer Gown Ditching P*nties, Flaunting Her Pubic Hair – She Is One Angel We Humans Didn’t Know We Deserve!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News