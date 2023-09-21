Italian actress-model Monica Bellucci is a celebrated name in Hollywood who carved her path in the industry with not only her acting chops but also her gorgeous looks and bold choices. The diva never misses a chance to hypnotise her massive fanbase with her charm and beauty. Today, we have brought you Monica’s throwback look, where she served nothing but only hawtness. Scroll ahead and check it out.

Monica has been previously featured in The Matrix: Reloaded, The Apartment and other projects and proved her versatility as an actress. Apparently, she is also going to work in Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, coming back to Monica Bellucci’s fashion sense. Well, it’s quite evident that the actress has a unique style statement, and this throwback picture only proved the same. In the monochrome image shared by Twitteratti on X, Monica Bellucci can be seen wearing a sheer gown with a plunging neckline and a thigh-high slit. She wore a bra underneath the ensemble covering her b**bs but ditched her p*nties for the s*xy photoshoot and flaunted her p*bic hair through the transparent outfit.

Check out the picture here:

Day 50: SMOKING HOT 🔥 Monica Bellucci 🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/qZUMu5EzzE — ActressBuff (@actressbuff3) August 26, 2021

Monica Bellucci posed for the picture at such an angle that made her flaunt her curvaceous figure like a pro. She served hotness while putting a lit cigarette in her mouth and looking straight into the camera. With a contoured face, defined brows, lined eyes, mascara lashes and matte lip shade, she completed the look. The model flaunted her bob-cut hair with the whole getup.

Well, we are in awe of her boldness, but what about you?

It is true that Monica Bellucci has a unique taste in fashion, and her social media handles have been proving the same over the years as she posts pictures from her photoshoots. Even at 58, she looks like she is still in her 20s!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Taylor Swift Enters Her Favourite Fall Season In ‘Style’ Donning A Black Body-Hugging Dress With Camel & Brown Long Coat, Alexa Play “Call It What You Want”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News