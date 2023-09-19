French fashion designer Olivier Rousteing says 50 pieces of couture have been stolen ahead of his show at Paris Fashion Week.

The creative director of Balmain took to Instagram on Sunday were he announced to his 9.8 million followers that their delivery van had been hijacked.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He wrote: “This morning I woke up with the smile, starting the fittings for my next show at 9 a.m. and this is what happened…50 Balmain pieces stolen. Our delivery was hijacked. The [truck] got stolen. Thank god, the driver is safe,

“So many people worked so hard to make this collection happen. We are redoing everything but this is so so disrespectful.”

Check out his Instagram post here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OLIVIER R. (@olivier_rousteing)

Oliver is due to showcase his collection at Paris Fashion Week, which takes place from September 25 to October 3 this year.

The truck was carrying the final pieces of his women’s wear spring/summer 2024 line, which means he now has his work cut out.

Rousteing, 37, added: “We will work more, days and nights, our suppliers will work days and night as well.

“So many workers, suppliers, my team and I. Please be safe, this is the world we are living in. Love you my Balmain team and we won’t give up.”

Oliver was 25 years old when he replaced Decarnin as creative director back in April 2011.

Oliver has been credited for embracing hip-hop and diversity in his work over the years ,which has attracted celebrity clients like Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé – who’ve been pictured wearing various Balmain pieces.

Fellow designer Donatella Versace sent Oliver a message of support in light of the robbery.

She wrote: “Sending you all my love.

“I know that you and your creativity will be able to overcome this.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Brad Pitt Could Have Probably Romanced Leonardo DiCaprio In Hollywood’s One Of The Most Iconic Movies But They Turned It Down

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News