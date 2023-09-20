It’s no secret that Blake Lively always delivers at red-carpet events. The actor is famous for pulling off risky sartorial choices with grace while bringing her own glamorous trance. But in an unfortunate turn of events, the red carpet royalty once encountered a major wardrobe malfunction in a thigh-high slit gown that was captured on camera. Scroll ahead to know the entire episode.

Blake was a gorgeous sight to behold at the premiere of The Adam Project as she arrived with her husband Ryan Reynolds in New York City. The Gossip Girl alum showed up to the event to support her husband in a long sleeveless multiple pastel plunging dress featuring a thigh-high slit. The stylish attire boasted pastels in the shades of pinks, purples, blues, and greens, all well separated into sections to bring out a balance of colours in the overall fit.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bewitching beauty accessoried the look with white round earrings and layered bracelets with strappy heels as she walked the carpet hand-in-hand with her husband. She tied her blonde hair in a high pony oozing major Serena Van Der Woodsen on her best day vibes.

Radiating a certain charisma in every frame, Blake was dressed to the nine for her husband’s mega project. However, while posing for the camera, the actress suffered a wardrobe malfunction when she accidentally stepped onto her own gown leading her thigh slit to expose more than what was meant to and giving a peek into her pastel pink p*nties. But Blake did not let the moment get much hype and was able to quickly fix the outfit, proving she would not let minor accidents dim her shine for the night.

Take a look the ensemble here.

The aforementioned picture also features Ryan Reynolds and his weird expressions while his wife struggles to align her fit and given the history, we are sure the two must have made a mockery out of it later at night.

Wardrobe malfunction aside, what are your thoughts on Blake Lively’s princessy-feel gown? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates.

Must Read: Sydney Sweeney Celebrates Her Birthday In A Plunging Neckline Vintage Dress While Reminiscing The 80s, Flaunting Her A*s In A Funky Pose Proving ‘Cassie Has Never Been Happier’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News