Selena Gomez has a newfound love for corsets, and why not as the singer looks absolutely stunning in those. Sel has been embracing her voluptuous figure in the most beautiful bustier tops and dresses for quite some time now, and we are all in awe. After making us go gaga over her red MTV VMAs’ dress and the purple one for the afterparty, the singer recently dropped the s*xiest picture putting her cl*avage on display.

Earlier this year, Sel became the most followed woman on Instagram and currently has 429 million followers. The news came after she was making headlines for an alleged online spat with Hailey Bieber, her ex-flame Justin Bieber’s wife.

Now, every now and then, Selena Gomez blesses her hundreds of millions of followers’ timeline with the most stunning mirror selfies. She recently took to her IG stories to drop a rather s*xy one in which she embraced her curves and b*sty assets. In the picture, the Grammy winner could be seen resting her elbows on a platform before the camera as she flaunted her cl*avage in an off-white satin corset. The symmetrical corset was paired with blue denim, and she styled it in a trendy manner.

The Single Soon star opted for all gold jewellery and wore a lot of them with the chic look. Her accessories involved hoops, rings and a layered bracelet. Selena Gomez’s perfectly filed nails added to the elegance of her look. Coming to makeup, the Only Murders in the Building star went for a subtle base and looked nothing but glamorous. She left her locks open in a middle partition.

Selena Gomez stuns in new photo. pic.twitter.com/L98SQt6HdA — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 19, 2023

What are your views on Selena Gomez’s latest subtle but s*xy look? Let us know in the comments.

