Sydney Sweeney is one of the Hollywood divas who is known for her s*x appeal. She became a popular actress after featuring in the series Euphoria, which gave her worldwide recognition. She proved her versatility by doing projects like The White Lotus, The Voyeurs and others. Now, the actress is gearing up for her Marvel debut with Madame Web along with Dakota Johnson.

When it comes to fashion, Sydney never misses a chance to make heads turn towards her. She is celebrating her 26th birthday this year, and to commence that special day, she threw a party 80s prom-themed with her friends, and the actress went vintagey but bold with her look. Scroll below and check it out!

Advertisement

Advertisement

For her birthday party, Sydney Sweeney was styled by Molly Dickson. She wore a popping pink coloured vintage dress with a deep-cut neckline that made her flaunt her b**bs through it. The outfit had dramatic sleeves, and the Euphoria actress flaunted her a*s in that corsetry tiny dress while putting up a funky pose with her friend Camila Mendes. Sydney even shared her birthday pics on her Instagram handle.

Check it out here as shared on Twitter:

She not only channelled that 80s vibe through her blonde curly hair, but Sydney looked nothing less than a Barbie. With a full coverage foundation, defined brows, pink and blue glittery eyes with winged liner, mascara-laden lashes, contoured and blushed cheeks and pink lipstick, she completed her look. She added pink feathery heels to accentuate the look, and to accessorise it, Sydney Sweeney opted for an uncut diamond and pink stone-studded neckpiece and earrings.

Sharing the pictures on her Instagram, Sydney captioned it as, “will you go to prom with me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney (@sydney_sweeney)

Sydney Sweeney‘s look was screaming her Cassie vibes and we couldn’t go over her dialogue ‘Cassie has never been happier’.

What are your thoughts about Sydney’s look for her birthday? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: Angelina Jolie Once Looked Like A Sensuous Goddess In A Super Tight Corset Flaunting Her Petite Figure, But It Was Her Chiseled Jawline That Could Cut A Glass Clean Stole The Show!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News