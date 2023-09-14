After crossing the $1 billion mark, Greta Gerwig’s directorial Barbie is not willing to slow down at scripting history. The movie, which saw Margot Robbie in the lead role of Stereotypical Barbie, has been speculated to get a number of nominations at this year’s Academy Awards for a while now. Well, a new report has confirmed that the movie will officially run its Oscar campaign and it will be nominated under several categories. From getting a nod for its screenplay to Ryan Gosling’s role as Ken, here are all the categories the movie will compete in.

Apart from Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the film saw an ensemble cast, including Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Emma Mackie and more. It competed with Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer at the box office.

The speculations around Barbie’s Oscar nominations were going on ever since the movie became a hit. Its official $1.4 billion box office collection made Greta Gerwig break several records, including the first woman director to cross the one billion mark. Now, as per Variety, Barbie is set to compete for the award for its screenplay, but the category has not been finalised yet. While the movie’s credits mention that it is “based on ‘Barbie’ by Mattel,” the toy company, and not on “previously published material,” its unique story is what left millions impressed. Until the voting begins, it cannot be clarified for which category Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach’s screenplay will be nominated until the voting begins.

On the other hand, the outlet has confirmed that Ryan Gosling’s name will be submitted under the best supporting actor category for his portrayal of Ken. This will mark the third Oscar nomination for the actor after Half Nelson and La La Land. Margot Robbie could also be nominated for being the lead actress and producer of the movie.

People might witness another Barbenheimer at the Oscars as Greta Gerwig’s Barbie and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer might compete for best picture, director, production design, cinematography, costume design, film editing, makeup and hair styling, sound, visual effects, and original score. The makers can also submit Barbie’s two songs, What Was I Made For? by Billie Eilish and I’m Just Ken by Wyatt and Ronson.

