The commotion around Deadpool 3 recently got wilder when the fandom learned that Daniel Radcliffe aka Harry Potter, is joining the movie and not just that, he is even playing a Wolverine variant. While a lot of things have been rumoured and not confirmed about the movie, this is also something that is supposed to be taken with a pinch of salt. But what if we tell you there is a literal mini-contest to find the perfect Logan in the threequel, and Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson is carrying it out?

For the unversed, Deadpool 3 marks the debut of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both having played Wade and Wolverine respectively, under the Fox leadership, now reprise them in the Disney’s Marvel timeline. The rumours have said several mutants and X-Men will make their way with the Fantastic Four family too, and the cast only kept widening.

Now as we hear that Daniel Radcliffe has been cast to appear in the movie and that too as Wolverine variant, it all seems like a tall order dream. But the latest rumour talks about how Deadpool 3 will bring back Hugh Jackman and crown him as the irreplaceable Wolverine makes Radcliffe’s cameo look possible. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per scooper Daniel Richtman (via Comic Book Movie), “Deadpool sets out to find the “perfect” Wolverine, encountering a number of Variants before deciding that there’s simply no way Hugh Jackman’s Logan can be replaced.” This means Daniel Radcliffe might appear as one of the Wolverine variants in this hunt only to make Wade Wilson realize that there is no replacement for Hugh Jackman’s Logan.

Deadpool 3 entered production and we even saw multiple videos leaking from the sets of the movie. But just like all of Hollywood, the movie had to halt production due to the strikes. As of now, it is slated for May 3, 2024 release. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more on this and everything else from the world of entertainment.

