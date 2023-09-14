The DC Universe has been going through a sea of changes and quite a rough time. As always it’s Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom have its fair share of controversies, and the biggest one was Amber Heard still being a part despite losing out the court battle against ex-husband Johnny Depp. The Aquaman 2 director James Wan has weighed in his thoughts on the claims that Heard’s role has been snipped in this Jason Momoa-led superhero film.

For the uninitiated, Amber plays the role of Mera, who is the love interest of Momoa’s Arthur Curry. The film also features the Conjuring star Patrick Wilson in the role of Curry’s brother and the Ocean Master in the film. Scroll below to know what Wan has to say about Heard’s role in it.

The Aquaman 2 director James Wan sat for an interview with Entertainment Weekly and opened up about Amber Heard’s role in the DC film. As per that, the sequel will focus more on Jason Momoa and Patrick Wilson’s relationship as Arthur Curry and Ocean Master. Wan said, “I always pitched this to everyone from the get-go. The first Aquaman was Arthur and Mera’s journey. The second movie was always going to be Arthur and Orm.”

James Wan further added, “So, the first was a romance action-adventure movie, the second one is a bromance action-adventure movie. We’ll leave it at that.” Not just the Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial but the shift in power in the DC also had an effect on multiple projects, including Aquaman 2, and Wan had everything in mind while working on the sequel.

He said, “Obviously, I have to be mindful. If I’m living in a house, and the house is getting renovated around me, it’s hard for me to not take notice because the roof and the ceiling’s missing, right? But the beauty of this movie, this Aquaman world, is that, very early on, we always said that we are our own separate universe. My goal was always: If we could spin off a Seven Kingdoms universe, that would be my ideal dream. So, what we do, ultimately, doesn’t get affected by all that stuff, all that noise.” A lot is being said about the sequel, and some are even discouraging, so the fans are keeping their fingers crossed until this comes out in the theatres.

Aquaman 2 has been through a lot of reshoots, and its release date also got moved around a bit, but as of now, this Jason Momoa and Amber Heard starrer DC film is slated to be released in the theatres on December 20 2023.

