It’s another week and we’re set to witness another franchise film arriving at the box office. Yes, we’re talking about A Haunting In Venice, which releases tomorrow. After the release of The Nun 2 last week, this is another film belonging to the supernatural genre. Expectedly, it’ll cause a dent in the business of the Nun sequel. Keep reading to know about the film’s expectations at ticket windows!

Directed by Kenneth Branagh, the film is a sequel to Death on the Nile, which was released in 2022. It’s the third part of the Hercule Poirot franchise, which kicked off with Murder on the Orient Express in 2017. The first film was a huge commercial success and a similar height is yet to be reached. This time, too, projections are quite low.

As per Deadline’s report, A Haunting In Venice is expected to rake in around $12 million during the opening weekend at the domestic box office. With this, it might take down The Nun 2 from its top spot. For the unversed, The Nun sequel debuted at the no.1 position during the opening weekend. So, the latest Hercule Poirot franchise film is eyeing to top the spot despite the projected number being low.

As compared to Murder on the Orient Express, A Haunting In Venice’s $12 million score is very low as the first film in the franchise had opened with $28.6 million at the domestic box office. In North America, it ended up doing a business of $102.8 million and was a surprise hit in 2017.

What’s positive about A Haunting In Venice is that the film has bagged the best review rating for the franchise on Rotten Tomatoes. As we write, the film stands at 80% certified fresh.

