Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Jawan’ is leaving no stone unturned in setting new box office records with its impressive collection figures. Audiences are flocking to theaters in abundance to witness the action and adventure that the film has brought to the big screen. Six days after its release, the film has brilliantly maintained its strong hold, despite competing with other releases, and continues to draw large crowds nationwide.

In the Hindi market, the SRK-led film collected 24 crore nett, and with other languages included, the film’s 6th-day earnings totaled 26.52 crore. This brings ‘Jawan’s’ Hindi total to 306.58 crore nett.

When you consider the combined earnings of Hindi and other languages in India, the 6-day total stands at 345.60 crore (India Gross collection). With this achievement, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer has crossed the 300 crore mark in just 6 days in India, making it the fastest film to reach this milestone.

While it’s domestic numbers are impressive, ‘Jawan’ has also performed remarkably well in internationals markets too. As per the reports and numbers in, the Shah Rukh Khan film has amassed 213.32 crore overseas. Add this to the film’s India Gross collection of 407.80 crore, the film’s worldwide collection stands at 621.12 crore.

‘Jawan’ is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Besides SRK, the film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone (cameo appearance), Priyamani and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

