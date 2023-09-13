Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan refuses to pause at the box office with trends going stronger than ever! The Atlee directorial welcomed a fantastic 4-day extended weekend and despite that, it has remained super so far in its first week. Wednesday blues, what? That’s clearly not the case for this action thriller because advance booking for day 7 suggests another superb day is on the cards. Scroll below for all the details!

Speaking of all languages, Jawan has gone way past the 300-crore mark and has accumulated around 345.08 crores* in 6 days. It also became the fastest Bollywood film to achieve the aforementioned mark with its Hindi collections and left Pathaan behind with earnings of 309.58 crores* so far.

On Day 7, Jawan added 5.95 crores gross (excluding blocked tickets) in India via advance bookings. Shah Rukh Khan’s mania is crazy as over 2.42 lakh tickets have been sold out in all languages in the country. The evening shows will witness better trends along with many spot bookings, which shall set another bumper day at the box office.

It is phenomenal to witness the kind of hype Jawan has created at the box office. A tsunami was indeed expected, but to recreate the magic better than what Pathaan did, indeed came as a surprise even to trade analysts. And with such great numbers, Shah Rukh Khan’s film is expected to easily cross 20 crores at the box office on Day 7.

Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in leading roles. Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Dutt make impressive cameo appearances that have left audiences impressed and asking for more.

Reports around Jawan 2 have already begun.

*Estimates: Final numbers awaited.

