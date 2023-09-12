After a blockbuster weekend at the Indian box office, Shah Rukh Khan led Jawan entered weekdays on a smashing note. On Monday, the Atlee directorial brought 32.92 crores (all languages), scoring the fastest triple century for a Bollywood film. The Hindi version has now achieved the same feat, beating Pathaan. Scroll below to check out day 6 early trends!

Jawan made 319.08 crores (all languages) in 5 days. It earned 282.58 crores from the Hindi version alone. Shah Rukh Khan starrer has remained unstoppable as it has been witnessing ‘filling fast’ shows across the country. The streak continued on Tuesday, with the film picking up the pace from evening onwards.

As per the early trends flowing in, Jawan is adding another 29-30 crores (all languages) to its kitty on day 6. After a decent start, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer witnessed a good jump in evening shows all across the country and the same is the story of night shows. So, it’s another smashing day for the film and the total collection is heading for 348.08-349.08 crores (all languages).

The Hindi version alone has an impressive score of 25 crore+ as early trends suggest a total of 27-28 crores for day 6. It takes the Hindi collection to 309.58-310.58 crores. With this, the film has emerged as the fastest Hindi film to hit a triple century in India by beating Pathaan’s record of achieving the milestone in 7 days.

From here, one thing is for sure: Jawan won’t be coming below the 20 crores mark till Thursday. From Friday onwards, it will again rise like a phoenix.

