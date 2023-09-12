Jawan Box Office (Worldwide): Shah Rukh Khan's Action Entertainer Scores A Monstrous 574.89 Crores In Just 5 Days!

There is no stop for Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan. Having booked its magnanimous arrival on the first day itself, the action entertainer only created records with every coming day. Bringing a plethora of action, drama, and thrill, Jawan is ruling over the hearts of the masses like madness. While the film has already engraved its name in the record books with its phenomenal advance bookings, it certainly created history with its release at the box office. Having enjoyed a phenomenal run, numbers are not settling down as the total of 5 days amounted to 319.08 crores net in India.

On Monday, Jawan raked in 30.50 crores net with the Hindi version and 2.42 crores net in Tamil and Telugu, which made its total 32.92 crores net. With this, SRK is beating his own record of Pathaan, whose collection on Monday was 25.50 crores. Jawan has kept a stronghold at the box office. Moreover, after a massive weekend, its collections are still at the highest levels. The film is clocking 100+ cr at the global box office per day!

Looking at Jawan’s pan India collection, the overall Hindi collection of 5 days is now standing at 282.58 crores net and 36.50 crores net in other languages which made its total to 319.08 crores net. Globally, the film stands at 574.89 crores gross.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

