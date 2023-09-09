It has undoubtedly become the year of Shah Rukh Khan and we are just living in it. The rent is our love for the unabashed Badshah of Bollywood, and we aren’t complaining even a bit about it. The superstar who kickstarted this year by ending his four-year long break from the big screen with Pathaan and giving Bollywood the lost sparkle at Box Office back, is back to claim it again in the same year with the release of his much-anticipated movie Jawan. While there is only love in the air for Khan, his political stance in the movie has labelled him braver than he was already.

For the unversed, SRK starrer Jawan is directed by Atlee and stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and an ensemble. Released this week, the movie has created havoc at the Box Office by estimating an over 100 crore in the first weekend itself, breaking the superstar’s personal record he set with Pathaan.

Turns out Jawan is not only about the Box Office but also about Shah Rukh Khan taking a very bold political stand and also making the film a lot more meta than we thought (yes, the ‘Baap-Beta’ dialogue included). Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, has now spoken about the bravery of the superstar and how he was one of the very few who never bent the knee in front of the gangsters and is still the same. Read on to know more.

Sanjay Gupta, known for his interest in the world of gangsters, which eventually reflects in his filmography (Shootout At Lokhandwala, Kaante, Mumbai Saga), has now watched Jawan and is heaping praises on Shah Rukh Khan. The involvement of gangsters and dons in the film industries in the 90s is a very widely discussed fact. The filmmaker in his post on X (formerly called Twitter), spoke about how SRK never gave in to the gangster raaj.

“I saw JAWAN. I feel compelled to share this. Back in the 90’s when the underworld bullying of the film stars was at its peak @iamsrk was THE ONLY star who never gave in. “Goli marni hai mar do, par tumhaare liye kaam nahin karoonga. Main Pathan hoon.” He said. He’s the same today,” Sanjay Gupta wrote.

Jawan is in the theatres, and King Khan is waiting for you there. Read our review here in case you are still unsure about buying that ticket. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information.

