There has been a lot of debate about India being renamed Bharat. Amitabh Bachchan had allegedly supported the decision with one of his tweets. As for Akshay Kumar, he went on to show his support by changing the title of his upcoming film to Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue. But remember when the superstar broke the silence on the controversies around religion and said he only believes in being a nationalist? Scroll below for all the details!

Despite all the backlash, Akshay has never refrained from working on projects he believes in. Whether it was Laxmii that created a lot of stir over its original title, ‘Laxmmi Bomb’, or OMG and its theme of s*x education, there’s always been some or the other takeaway for audiences.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As for his 2021 film Sooryavanshi, one of his dialogues that suggested he doesn’t believe in any religion but being only Indian created a lot of noise. Reacting to the same, Akshay Kumar had told PTI, “I don’t believe in any religion. I only believe in being Indian and that is what the film also shows. The idea of being an Indian and not about being a Parsi or a Hindu or a Muslim, we haven’t looked at it on the basis of the religion.”

Akshay Kumar clarified that there was no intention to paint any religion ‘villainous’ in Sooryavanshi. “We make films which have negative and positive roles, I am just playing a character. In every film, there will be both good and bad characters; the audience is smart enough to understand what to take back from the film – the good or the bad,” he added.

Meanwhile, there had been a lot of stir around Akshay holding only Canadian citizenship. He clapped back at all the critics this Independence Day with proof of his Indian citizenship.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: “Jawan’s 10 Crore Opening In South Proves South People Hate Bollywood, While Hindi Audiences Went To Watch KGF 2, Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2, RRR Like Idiots,” Says KRK

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News